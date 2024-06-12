‘#RP612FIC’: Independence Day memes return featuring Jose Rizal’s beloved Josephine Bracken

It’s that time of the year when Filipinos celebrate the 126th anniversary of the declaration of Philippine independence, and on X (formerly Twitter), they gather to commemorate this momentous occasion through bayanihan memes.

This all began in 2009 when Pinoys exchanged funny photo and video edits of celebrities, historical figures, and memes relating to Philippine culture and history.

Fifteen years later, this trend continues to resurface on social media, serving as a comedic lens through which Philippine history and literature are revisited and reimagined.

Josephine Bracken takes center stage

Traditionally, X users have mostly shared memes highlighting Philippine national hero Jose Rizal, showcasing his life and contributions.

This year, the focus online has shifted to Josephine Bracken, Rizal’s wife and a key figure in his last relationship before his execution in 1896.

Bracken is now the talk of the #RP612Fic community on X, overshadowing Rizal’s other past relationships.

Si Rizal nung sinagot ni Josephine Bracken#rp612fic pic.twitter.com/DIDjRVKbiA — R 𐚁 Cowboy Carter 𐚁 (@RadicAlpha) June 11, 2024

Elements of pop culture intertwined with the trend. A user on X shared a breakup photo of Rizal and Bracken, similar to an Instagram post made by actress Kathryn Bernardo in 2023.

BREAKING: Josephine Bracken confirms break up with Jose Rizal. “I hope this finally helps all of us move forward,” says in an Instagram post. #rp612fic pic.twitter.com/yS6YEnuKhZ — Kieran Tiu (@imkierantiu) June 11, 2024

Dr. Jose Rizal habang nagsusulat ng liham para kay Josephine Bracken #rp612ficpic.twitter.com/1DTooaGcHm — Kenji (@Benj_Buddy) June 11, 2024

Some memes would take a few trips back to one’s Araling Panlipunan class. For instance, an X user mentioned that Bracken’s relationship was once questioned by Rizal’s relatives.

Josephine Bracken after Rizal’s family accused her of being a spy sent by the Spanish friars #rp612fic pic.twitter.com/u8TGfcZojf — nicholai (@2AMevermore) June 11, 2024