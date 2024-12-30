Rizal Day must-nots: Activities prohibited on Jose Rizal’s death anniversary

Did you know that certain activities are banned on Rizal Day?

Every year, the 30th of December is commemorated by Filipinos as a regular holiday.

It marks Dr. Jose Rizal‘s death anniversary or the day when the Spaniards executed him by musketry on charges of rebellion, sedition, and conspiracy at the age of 35.

This year specifically marks the national hero’s 128th death anniversary, or 128 years since he was sentenced to death.

In commemoration of his martyrdom, one of Rizal’s alma maters posted a transcript of his grades from when he studied medicine at the University of Santo Tomas, the oldest university in Asia.

The intellectual had one “passing grade” or “aprobado,” eight “good” or “bueno,” two “very good,” or “aprovechado,” and six “excellent” or “sobresaliente” marks in his 21 subjects.

Meanwhile, Manolo Quezon, a columnist and Museo del Galeón executive director, also shared some activities that are not allowed during Rizal’s day.

These are cockfighting, horse racing and jai alai.

Jai alai is a fast-paced ball sport known for its speed. It involves various types of betting, where participants predict the score outcomes or the comparative standing of players and/or teams at the end of the game.

It is said to be a very popular gambling sport.

According to Republic Act 229, anyone caught doing such activities would be penalized for up to P200 and/or imprisoned for up to six months.

The Philippine flag must also be flown at half-mast only on all vessels and public buildings.

December 30 was declared a holiday to commemorate the martyrdom and nationalism of Rizal, who fought against colonialism and advocated for social justice.