Fans revive old tweets of ‘Maria Clara at Ibarra’ stars Julie Anne San Jose, Barbie Forteza

Warning: Contains minor spoilers for the series

Fans of “Maria Clara at Ibarra” are on a roll.

Following the reemergence of actor David Licauco‘s old tweets about Jose Rizal, viewers are bringing up posts of his co-stars about the national hero years ago.

Julie Anne San Jose, who plays the titular role of Maria Clara delos Santos, previously tweeted about joining her name with that of Rizal.

“Julie Anne San Jose Protacio Rizal. #sankapa,” she wrote on March 17, 2011.

Julie anne san jose protacio rizal. #sankapa — JULIE ANNE SAN JOSE (@MyJaps) March 16, 2011

Rizal’s full name is José Protasio Rizal Mercado y Alonso Realonda, while Julie Anne is baptized as Julie Anne Peñaflorida San Jose.

Her tweet was posted 12 years ago but it gained traction anew after some fans of the hit Kapuso series dug it up on the short-messaging platform.

“Hala ka hahahaha, destiny na talaga,” a Pinoy commented on Feb. 17, 2023.

“Manifestation works,” another Twitter user wrote on the same day with loudly crying emojis.

“Kaya ka naging Maria Clara?” a Pinoy exclaimed with a face-screaming-in-fear emoji.

Julie Anne plays the love interest of Dennis Trillo‘s character — Crisostomo Ibarra — in the series which reimagines Rizal’s famous novels, the “Noli Me Tangere” and “El Filibusterismo.”

Another tweet from the Kapuso actress also earned fresh engagements from fans of the series.

On Nov. 17, 2014, Julie Anne posted the following:

“Prof [Professor]: ‘San binaril si Rizal? Answer: Sa likod (laughing-with-tears emoji)”

Prof: San binaril si Rizal?

Answer: sa likod 😂 — JULIE ANNE SAN JOSE (@MyJaps) November 17, 2014

Fans wasted no time sharing their reactions on the quote tweets, retweets, and in the replies thread.

“Ayan Clarita, nabaril ka tuloy sa harap (loudly-crying-emojis),” a Pinoy wrote in Feb. 16, 2023 in response to Julie Anne’s post.

“Ayan, ayan. Nag-manifest tuloy ‘yung kabaligtaran ng ‘sa likod’ kay MC,” another viewer tweeted, referring to an episode in the historical portal fantasy series.

A different Pinoy shared a clip of its 95th episode where Maria Clara takes a bullet for Simoun, the new identity of Ibarra.

“‘San binaril si Maria Clara? Answer:” the Twitter user said in response to Julie Anne’s tweet.

Barbie Forteza, who plays the main character Klay Infantes, was not spared from the resurfacing of the cast’s tweets as well.

Her character is a Generation Z nursing student who initially doesn’t care about studying Jose Rizal and his novels. She then gets transported into the book’s world and learns more about the Philippines’ history.

On Nov. 27, 2013, Barbie wrote: “Kahit pagpatay kay Rizal ako na rin may kasalanan?” — Nay Maruja! Hi Ate @whianwamos 🙂 smile lang!”

Some fans of the series recalled the 2013 tweet and made their own comments.

“Kaya pala kayo mga pinadala sa libro (laughing-with-tears emoji) nina @MyJaps @davidlicauco. ‘Di ba Ma’am @SuziDoctolero,” a Pinoy tweeted on Feb. 16, 2023, tagging series head writer Suzette Doctolero.

“HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA kaya ka hinigop ng Noli eh (loudly crying emojis),” another Twitter user commented to Barbie.

Last week, David’s old tweets about studying Jose Rizal also gained traction among fans. He is playing Fidel de los Reyes, Ibarra’s friend and Klay’s love interest.

