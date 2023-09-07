‘Buong puso’: Jessica Villaburin explains ‘birit’ in viral performance during Mike Enriquez tribute

“The Clash” season three winner Jessica Villarubin explained her performance during veteran broadcaster Mike Enriquez‘s wake after some Pinoys accused her of supposedly upstaging her fellow singers.

GMA Public Affairs on September 2 shared a video of the Queendom, an all-female singing group composed of divas from the Kapuso network’s variety program “All-Out Sundays,” singing a tribute to the late journalist’s wake.

The Queendom, composed of Jessica, Julie Anne San Jose, Rita Daniela, Thea Astley, Mariane Osabel and Hannah Precillas, performed “Lead Me Lord” as the closing song at the GMA Night special tribute for Mike at the Christ The King Chapel in Quezon on September 1.

The veteran broadcaster passed away in the middle of a dialysis procedure.

READ: ‘Saksi sa kasaysayan’: GMA, ABS-CBN anchors mourn Mike Enriquez’s death | ‘Sobrang hirap nun!’: Viewers laud ’24 Oras’ anchors’ ‘professional’ reporting of Mike Enriquez’s death

The GMA Network pillar was one of the anchors of GMA’s flagship newscast “24 Oras.” He also hosted the long-running GMA Public Affairs program “Imbestigador.”

Meanwhile, a video of the Queendom members singing a tribute song to him went viral as Filipinos noticed Jessica’s performance.

“She should have toned it down. Lamay ‘to ateh [ate],” lifestyle blogger Rod Magaru commented.

She should have toned it down. Lamay to ateh. 🥺 https://t.co/rm3mgjwnR0 — Rod Magaru (@rodmagaru) September 2, 2023

Rod said he also noticed that at some point in the video, Julie Anne and Rita paused and looked at Jessica.

Other social media users likewise noticed the moment.

“Boombastic side eye. Criminal offensive side eye. EME! HAHAHAHAHA. Shuta, ba’t naman kasi bumibirit ‘yung isa. Burol ‘yan, beh,” another X (formerly Twitter) user wrote.

Boombastic side eye. Criminal offensive side eye. EME! HAHAHAHAHA Shuta bat naman kasi bumibirit yung isa. Burol yan beh. 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ZhPCYquj1n — Quick (@quick69494) September 2, 2023

“Sa ingay ni Ate biritera, parang gusto pabangunin si Sir Mike e e. Nawala solemnity [nung] occasion,” another online user commented.

“Ang ingay niya. Burol ito, not contest, ate,” wrote a different Pinoy.

“Birit na birit naman ‘yan, Jessica Villarubin… burol ‘yan the hindi The Clash,” commented another user, referencing the reality talent competition show in the Kapuso network.

Jessica addressed the accusations in a statement to the media a day after the video went viral.

“Bago po kami kumanta sa funeral ni Sir Mike ay pinaghandaan po namin ‘yun. Buong puso ko lang kinanta ang parte na binigay sa’kin,” she said.

“Andun po kami para magbigay pugay kay Sir Mike. ‘Wag po sana natin bigyan ng ibang kahulugan pa,” the Cebuana singer added.

Jessica is the third grand champion of “The Clash,” where she was known as the “Power Cebuana Diva.”