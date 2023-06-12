Manila Cathedral joins Independence Day celebration with open house

The historic Manila Cathedral will host an “open house” on June 12, in commemoration of the 125th anniversary of the Philippine independence.

The cathedral will give people access to areas that are usually off-limits such as the side chapels, crypt, and the choir loft from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“The open house aims to make the people appreciate the Manila Cathedral’s rich history and contributions to culture,” said its rector, Msgr. Rolly dela Cruz.

“By making those otherwise-restricted areas accessible to the people, they will hopefully appreciate the effort that went into its reconstruction,” he said.

Free guided tours will be available at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. for those who wish to learn more about the cathedral’s history.

There will also be a Mass at 7:30 a.m. and 12:10 p.m. and a “Pipe Organ Mini-concert” at 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

The open house is taking place for the first time in three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.