Manila Cathedral to exhibit memorabilia of papal visits to the Philippines

A new exhibition, revisiting previous papal visits to the Philippines, will be launched at the Manila Cathedral on Thursday, June 29.

“The Popes in the Philippines” exhibit showcases memorabilia from the apostolic journeys of St. Pope Paul VI, St. Pope John Paul II, and Pope Francis.

“We wish to make the memory of our popes with the Filipinos close and alive,” the cathedral said in a social media post.

The exhibit will open at 5:30 p.m., led by Papal Nuncio Archbishop Charles Brown and Cardinal Jose Advincula, the Archbishop of Manila.

Following the exhibit opening, Archbishop Brown will preside over a Mass at 6:00 p.m. in celebration of Pope’s Day, which is annually observed during the feast of Sts. Peter and Paul, known as the “two pillars of the Church.”

Pope Paul VI visited the country in 1970, marking the first-ever papal visit to the Southeast Asian nation.

Pope John Paul II, on the other hand, made two visits to the country: the first in 1981 and the second in 1995.

Pope Francis, the third pontiff to visit the Philippines, embarked on his apostolic journey in 2015.

The exhibit showcasing papal visit memorabilia will be on display in the cathedral’s Blessed Souls Chapel until Sunday, July 2.