‘Pinagpala si Father’: Quips circulate as Filipinos rediscover old photo of Cardinal Advincula

An old picture of Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula attending a groundbreaking ceremony of a chapel in a seminary at Makati earned witty comments from the local online community.

On March 17, 2023, the Archdiocese of Manila launched the Divine Mercy Chapel at the Our Lady of Guadalupe Minor Seminary Complex which offers 24/7 confessions.

The groundbreaking ceremony was led by Advincula and attended by other priests of the Manila Archdiocese, as well as other personalities involved in the initiative.

“We envisioned that this can be a place where anytime a person can avail himself of the Sacrament of Reconciliation,” the cardinal said before, as quoted by Radio Veritas.

“As you know this is not only for the benefit of the people of the Archdiocese of Manila, but also, this will be of benefit to those who come and go. This place is very strategic, especially for confession, for counseling can be done later on,” Advincula added.

RELATED: ‘Divine Mercy Chapel for 24/7 confession’ to rise in Makati

Despite the event occurring over a year ago, a picture from it has once again captured the online community’s attention as some users resurfaced it.

It was an image from Radio Veritas’ Facebook page, which featured Advincula participating in the groundbreaking ceremony.

During the event, the ground is literally broken with a ceremonial shovel. They take place before the construction of a site officially begins.

The photo of Advincula participating in the event has amassed 8,500 likes and reactions, 21,000 shares and over 900 comments so far.

“Pinagpala, hahahahaa,” a Facebook user wrote on Tuesday, March 26.

“[Siya] ay pinagpala,” another user quipped.

“Pinagpala si father,” joked a different Pinoy.

“Bukod kang pinagpala, Father,” commented another user.

“Bukod kang pinagpala” translates to “You are blessed.”

However, “pala” is also a Filipino word for “shovel.”