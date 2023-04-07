Rebirth of music and culture: Manila Cathedral to host historical Easter concert

Catholics can experience a historical moment at the Premier Church of the Philippines as it is set to host the first youth orchestra endorsed to perform a concert on its site.

The Philippine Suzuki Youth Orchestra (PSYO) will take center stage on April 13, 6:30 p.m. inside one of Manila’s most iconic and blessed locations — the Minor Basilica of the Immaculate Concepcion Manila Metropolitan Cathedral.

They will perform a special Easter concert called “Risen” on the eve of the installation of Msgr. Rolando R. dela Cruz as Manila Cathedral’s new Rector.

The installation ceremony will be presided over by Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula.

PSYO is a training orchestra for young string instrumentalists aged nine and above. It has a wide repertoire that includes favorite pieces from the Baroque, Classical, and Romantic periods, as well as hits from contemporary music.

The Easter concert will bring together some of the most talented young musicians in the country to perform a selection of timeless classics and create their versions of “old” sounds, from pipe organ music to vocals and string orchestral music.

Concertmaster Theodore Julius Tan, the first-prize winner of the National Music Competitions for Young Artists Foundation in 2022, will lead them as they perform Mozart pieces and other familiar staples of the classical repertoire by Bach and Handel.

The concert will also feature special performances by PSYO’s principal musicians, the Spectrum Cello Quartet, and young vocalist Jamie Rose Ong.

Early concertgoers will additionally have the privilege to be serenaded by the orchestra’s pianists through pipe organ music as they enter the Manila Cathedral.

The upcoming concert seeks to honor dela Cruz’s vision for the premier basilica — that it would become not only a place of worship, but a center of music and culture as it brings more people into its walls with beautiful melodies and inspirational performances from world-class musicians.

“Music has always been an integral part of our faith,” he said.

“It is my vision to create a vibrant cultural atmosphere in our church where young minds can come together to appreciate music and faith,” dela Cruz added.

The upcoming Rector said that the music of the young talented musicians will take the public “on a journey of hope, renewal, and joy.”

Those interested to watch the youth orchestra perform may inquire about tickets by messaging 0906-431-1407 on Viber.

They can also read the following guidelines on this website link or scan the event QR code found at the bottom of the Facebook post of the Manila Cathedral below.

The PSYO was launched in 2011 and has evolved from a small children’s ensemble into a training string orchestra with an eclectic repertoire that includes favorite pieces from different musical periods.

Under the baton of Herrick Ortiz of the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra, the group provides a platform for violinists, violists, and cellists as young as nine to develop musical brilliance through group instruction.