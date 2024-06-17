‘Mayor Alice Gulo’: Director teases ‘Goin Bulilit’ return with spoof of Bamban mayor

“Goin’ Bulilit” director Edgar “Bobot” Mortiz excited Filipino viewers when he posted a picture of a cast member doing a spoof of suspended Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo in her Senate hearing appearances.

Mortiz on Monday shared a teaser with photo of a child actor with glasses and with her tongue out.

She also had the placard “Mayor Alice Gulo.”

“GOIN’ BULILIT… ng bata pa [siya] sa farm,” Mortiz wrote on a Facebook post on June 17.

His post has earned over 324 likes and reactions and 60 comments so far, with some Filipinos who knew the reference airing their reactions.

“Go, your honor Chastity Claire! I’m so excited to watch all of you!” a Facebook user commented, referring to child actress Chastity Claire Dizon.

“May paglilibanganan na naman akong panunoorin. Welcome back, Direk!!!” another user wrote.

“Kuhang-kuha mo face ni Guo ah, Chast?!” exclaimed a different Pinoy, referring to Chastity.

“This is a good one, [Direk]! So funny!” another user exclaimed with an emoji.

“‘Yan na po silaaaaa….” wrote a different user.

“Yes, your honor, hindi [ko po] alam (emojis) galing talaga ni Chastity,” another Pinoy commented.

Songwriter Lolito Go also congratulated Mortiz for what appeared to be an upcoming episode.

“Good to know that Goin’ Bulilit is still goin’ the same direction —a kiddie gag show that pokes fun at social issues, a kiddie gag show that is for adults ‘also.’ Congrats, Direk Bobot!” he wrote.

This was not the first time the kiddie gag show aired a skit featuring socio-political issues.

In 2019, a clip from “Goin’ Bulilit” went viral for its perceived commentary on a Chinese vessel’s ramming of a Filipino boat on the Recto (Reed) Bank and how the government initially refused to believe fishermen’s accounts.

Meanwhile, the name “Mayor Alice Gulo” is a spoof of the suspended Bamban mayor’s last name, Guo.

The child actress’ appearance in Mortiz’s post is also a reference to Guo’s look, which consists of a straight long hair and eyeglasses.

The tongue, meanwhile, is a reference to a screenshot of the suspended mayor’s interview with ABS-CBN News’ Karen Davila last May.

In the video, Guo was briefly seen with her tongue out while speaking.

The way Alice Guo speaks Tagalog is so peculiar. It’s as if she learned the language in adulthood and could barely mimic the sound without her mother tongue getting in the way. Her grammar, accent and diction do not belong in any particular region be it Filipino or Filchi. pic.twitter.com/eAza3wnxXO — Mimasaur (@AsiasTweetybird) May 23, 2024

Guo gained national spotlight last month after authorities raided a Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) hub behind her office.

Senate inquiries about her background, including her nationality, also revealed vague answers and constant phrases of “Your honor, hindi ko na po maalala” uttered to the lawmakers.

She is being investigated for her alleged involvement in the operations of Zun Yuan Technology Incorporated, a POGO hub that has been raided for illegal activities.

Guo and other Bamban officials were suspended by the Office of the Ombudsman earlier this month as authorities investigate their culpability over the illegal activities of a POGO hub in their town.

The mayor said the allegations against her were “baseless” and were described by her camp as “an amalgam of exceedingly distorted, exaggerated and fabricated stories viciously designed to hoodwink this Honorable Office that herein respondent committed grave misconduct, serious dishonesty, gross neglect of duty, and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service.”

The government started regulating POGOs in 2016 under the Duterte administration.

They were initially touted as a source of revenue but have since been associated with illegal activities such as scams, torture and human trafficking.