‘Kidney Patrol’: This CKD online test helps Pinoys find if they’re at risk for kidney disease

There is a quick and easy way to know if a person may be vulnerable to developing chronic kidney disease (CKD).

Physicians and pharmaceutical experts promote renal health through “Kidney Patrol”, a Facebook page dedicated to advocating for kidney health and disease awareness.

The social platform is an initiative of the pharmaceutical firm, AstraZeneca Philippines, which aims to help Filipinos recognize the early stages of CKD and what can be done to prevent its development.

The company runs an online assessment called CKD Risk Quiz, which takes a few minutes to answer and be able to determine their next wellness effort.

Although the questionnaire is available to everyone for free, experts advise individuals to consult a doctor for a more thorough assessment of their kidney concerns.

Importance of early detection

In addition to promoting kidney health in communities, Kidney Patrol supports doctors’ efforts to address the increasing number of dialysis patients.

Dialysis is a treatment that helps patients with CKD by removing toxins from the body, a function normally performed by the kidneys. When the kidneys are not functioning properly, dialysis is necessary.

During a press briefing with the Philippine Society of Nephrology (PSN) and AstraZeneca PH, doctors expressed their concern over the 40% increase in new dialysis patients in 2023.

An estimated seven million Filipinos suffer from worsening cases of CKD, according to the findings of National Kidney and Transplant Institute (NKTI), cited by nephrologist Vilmar Luz.

“When we say dialysis, that’s end stage. Gusto natin labanan bago ka pa magkaroon ng sakit sa bato,” Luz stressed.

“Ang sakit sa bato ay maaaring maiwasan. Hindi lahat ng CKD ay dapat mauwi sa dialysis,” he added.

STOP CKD

To address the increase of patients in end-stage treatment, Luz emphasized that maintaining a healthy lifestyle which include regular exercise and a balanced diet, as well as regular checkups and minimizing reliance on painkillers and other medications are a few ways to “STOP CKD”.

“STOP CKD” is a program launched in 2022 by PSN in collaboration with their pharmaceutical partner.

AstraZeneca PH’s medical affairs director Cyril Tolosa believed that prevention is the best option to combat kidney complications.

“We are transforming CKD care to drive earlier diagnosis and intervention and help prevent or slow progression of the disease,” Tolosa said.

“[Partnering with PSN] has allowed us to impact thousands of primary care physicians in a series of capability-building engagements all over the Philippines, united in the goal to drive earlier diagnosis and help prevent or slow progression of chronic kidney disease in a series of engagements with healthcare professionals,” he added.