Engineering examinee’s name inspired by Bible verse catches attention

An engineering examinee of a private university in Jaro, Iloilo City who is named after a Bible verse earned online attention.

The Central Philippine University‘s College of Engineering on June 20 posted a list of room assignments for students expected to take its engineering exam for the School Year 2024-2025.

The exam was held on June 22 at the university’s College of Engineering Building.

Among the examinee names that caught attention was student number 13 who was assigned to Room En404 found on the fourth floor.

The examinee’s first name is John 3:16.

In Christianity, John 3:16 is a Bible verse that talks about God giving the world His son, Jesus, out of love.

In the English Standard Version of the Holy Bible, the particular verse reads:

“For God so loved the world, that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life.”

Meanwhile, the examinee list containing the student’s name has earned 8,200 reactions, 6,200 shares and over 170 comments so far, with some Filipinos airing their reactions in the shares and comments section.

“‘Wag, pre, susumbong kita kay, For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life,” a Facebook user quipped, referencing the Bible verse.

“What is your name? For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life. In short, John 3:16,” another user wrote.

“[Grabeng] backer [ng] number 13, o,” a different Pinoy commented.

“Grabe ‘yung [number] 13, si Lord ang backer,” wrote another user.

As a Bible verse, John 3:16 is read as “John Chapter 3 Verse 16.”

Filipinos are known for choosing unique names for their children.

In 2020, a Facebook user bared of having the name Abcde Reynado. She is nicknamed “Abby.”

