‘Tumutupad ka talaga’: Bride pens letter to Robredo after fulfilling promise to attend wedding

“Tumutupad ka talaga sa pangako.”

This was what the bride, whose nuptial former vice president Leni Robredo recently attended, said to their wedding godmother.

Newly-wedded Pinky Celo on Wednesday responded to Robredo’s Facebook post where she congratulated the couple for reaching a new milestone in their relationship on January 10.

“Fulfilled a promise today. Congratulations, GM and Pinky,” the chairperson of the Angat Buhay NGO wrote with sparkling heart emojis.

The lawyer included a before-and-after photo of the couple, back when they were attending one of her campaign rallies for the 2022 national elections.

Robredo ran for president in the May polls with former senator Kiko Pangilinan as her running-mate.

Both lost to the UniTeam candidates, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte.

In the picture, it can be seen that Pinky and GM Ramos wore “TRoPa” or Team Robredo-Pangilinan shirts.

GM flashed the “L” sign which signified “Leni,” “Laban” or “Laban Leni,” while Pinky sported a Korean finger heart, a gesture that Robredo flashed in one of her campaign videos before.

The couple held a placard that read: “VP LENI, PWEDE KA BA MAGING NINANG SA KASAL NAMIN?”

Robredo juxtaposed the couple’s picture with their actual wedding, which she attended as promised.

The former vice president’s post has earned 35,000 likes and “love” reactions, as well as 2,900 shares, on Facebook so far.

This was reshared by Pinky, who expressed her and her husband’s gratitude and delight in Robredo’s fulfillment of her promise.

“Dear Ninang Leni, our hearts are filled with gratitude and joy to have you, someone who we look up to, as our godparent in this very important chapter of our lives,” the bride wrote on Wednesday.

“Thank you for graciously saying ‘yes’ despite your busy schedule, VP. Tumutupad ka talaga sa pangako (pleading face emoij),” Pinky added.

“Promises are meant to be kept and fulfilled. We know that you can shed the light [on] our marriage the same way you did [on] our country. Your support and love on this special day will always be remembered and cherished. We love you!” she further said.

The bride signed off the letter with her and her husband’s names.

The newlyweds were not the only ones delighted by Robredo’s fulfillment of her promise. Other Pinoys also shared their elation in the comments.

“My President! Honorable! Tumutupad ng pangako,” a Facebook user wrote in response to the former presidential bet’s post.

“Nakakaiyak! ‘Yung binoto kong presidente ay marunong tumupad ng pangako. Mabuhay ang bagong kasal!” another online user commented.

“Sana all tumutupad sa pangako. Our TOTGA president,” a different Pinoy wrote. “TOTGA” is short for “The One That Got Away.”

“Yesss, someone who actually fulfills her promises (heart hands emoji) da best,” a Pinoy from Twitter commented.

Reports said that the wedding occurred in the Mandurriao district of Iloilo City.

This was not the first time Robredo was invited to grace a momentous occasion.

The former vice president was also asked to be a principal sponsor in the wedding of Hidilyn Diaz and Julius Naranjo.