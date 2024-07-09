‘Don’t lose hope’: Social worker examinees told after no one passes SPLE

Online Filipinos offered messages of encouragement for the examinees of the Special Professional Licensure Examinations (SPLE) for Social Workers after results showed that no one passed the exams.

On Monday, the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) Board’s Facebook page announced that two examinees failed the SPLE for Social Workers administered by the Board for Social Workers in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates and in Singapore last June 16 to 18.

“The members of the Board for Social Workers who gave the licensure examination are Hon. Lorna C. Gabad, Chairman; Hon. Rosetta G. Palma, Hon. Fe J. Sinsona and Hon. Ely B. Acosta, Members,” PRC said.

The PRC did not reveal the identities of the examinees.

According to PRC, the Special Professional Licensure Board Examinations (SPLBE), which started in 1997, “is a measure of enhancing the employability and competitiveness of qualified Overseas Filipino Workers as it would greatly boost their edge in the labor market.” Various tests include licensure for different professionals such as architects, chemists, engineers, nurses and teachers, among others.

Meanwhile, after the release of the result of the exams, the anonymous SPLE takers received words of encouragement and support from Filipinos online.

“No exam is easy, but regardless of the results for everyone who took it, be happy and proud because you did your best to pass. Even if your hard work didn’t pay off this time, you will pass the exam next time. Don’t lose hope, trust yourself. You can do it,” a Facebook user commented.

“[Still], congrats to the brave takers! sending hugs po. Laban lang lagi. It’s not the end of time more review and always think positive pa din po sa results,” another encouraged.

“No matter what the results are, having the courage to take the risk. Still, congrats takers! Keep fighting po. Padayon!” a Facebook commenter said.

“Better luck next time mga lods!” one commented.

Last year, the PRC also announced that no one passed the SPLE for professional environmental planners.

PRC said that environment planning is a multi-disciplinary profession. Referred to as EnP, an environment planner is also known as urban/regional planner, city planner, and town/country or human settlements planner.

“An EnP is generally involved in the art and science of analyzing, specifying, clarifying, harmonizing, managing, and regulating the use and development of land and water resources, in relation to their environs, for the development of sustainable communities and ecosystems,” PRC said.

A Facebook user mentioned that EnP is a rare career path for Filipinos.