Nirvana Vibes: A ‘Kurt Cobain’ ranks among top on engineering board

An Antiqueño with the same name as a late American seminal grunge rock band vocalist was among the topnotchers of the October 2024 Metallurgical Engineering Licensure Examination.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) on Monday, October 28 announced that 41 out of 67 individuals passed the computer-based licensure exam for metallurgical engineers given this month.

The exam was held in the National Capital Region, Cagayan de Oro, and Davao.

Among those who topped the list of examinees was Kurt Cobain Estrella from the University of the Philippines-Diliman, who placed eighth with a score of 81.10%.

The topnotcher, meanwhile, was Russel Hibaya David from the same university, who obtained a score of 86.65%.

Estrella’s first names drew the attention of some Filipinos who recalled Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain, an American rock legend in the ’90s known for his gritty voice and longish blonde hair.

“Welcome back, Nirvana,” an online user said in response to reports that Kurt was among the topnotchers of the licensure exam, referencing the band.

“Smells like tin metal,” another user commented, referring to Nirvana’s popular single “Smells Like Teen Spirit.”

“We got kids named Kurt Cobain now! Also, metallurgical engineering sounds METAL AS F*CK. Congrats, all you metallurgists(???),” exclaimed another user.

“KURT COBAIN MENTIONED, lmao, congratssss,” a different Pinoy commented.

Reports said Kurt Cobain’s angst-filled lyrics, along with the band’s punk-influenced, raw-edged sound, helped propel Nirvana to the top of the pop music charts before and put the Seattle-based grunge sound squarely in the mainstream.

Nirvana is one of the best-selling bands of all time, having sold more than 75 million records worldwide.

Their hits include “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” “Come As You Are,” “Heart-Shaped Box,” About a Girl,” and “All Apologies,” among others.