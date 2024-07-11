Customers are defending this discount grocery store from a gov’t agency

Customers of an affordable grocery store are speaking out against the latest withdrawal of some of its grocery items.

Dali Everyday Grocery is a retail grocery store that sells food items, kitchen essentials and cleaning supplies at a low price. The store stated that most of its products are locally sourced while others are coming in from Malaysia, China, South Korea and Europe.

Its first store opened in 2020, and has built over 630 stores nationwide.

However, the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines’ (IPOPHL) instructed Dali to take out some of its products due to copyright infringement.

Local food and beverage company NutriAsia, Inc. issued a complaint regarding Dali’s alleged replication of its existing brand packaging for its condiments, including Datu Puti and UFC.

On Wednesday, The store removed three items from its shelves: Raja Puro vinegar and soy sauce as well as Kulina banana catsup.

This led some consumers to express their objections on social media regarding Dali’s withdrawal of some of its products.

TikTok users are concerned that other products like the store’s beverages may soon be pulled out as well.

“DO NOT TOUCH MY BAKAKULT,” one person commented on TikTok regarding Dali’s version of the well-known probiotic drink, Yakult.

“Kumusta naman yung nomu nomu akala ko mogu mogu eh,” another online user said pertaining to a different fruity drink.

“Huwag naman sana umabot sa [punto na] isasara ang dali kasi sobrang affordable talaga,” another concerned customer remarked.

Meanwhile, some online users reminded others of the legal basis behind the complaint.

“Ang point kasi dito is yung pagkakahawig ng designs, bakit ba ayaw mag focus sa main point [na] intellectual property ang topic,” the TikTok user said.

“Palitan na lang ang packaging design at name. Culture kasi talaga ng pinoy mag name ng product na [may] kahawig na sikat. Part of humor at para alam agad ano yung product,” another person suggested.

Nicolas & De Vega Law stated that copying original and intellectual property is a violation of the Intellectual Property Code of the Philippines or Republic Act No. 8293, and once considered as a criminal offense could be punishable by fine and imprisonment.

Dali’s response

Although Dali has not yet released an official public statement regarding the removal of some products, it has announced the introduction of a new brand of condiments on its shelves.

Mother’s Best’s banana ketchup and sweet chili sauce have entered its shelves.

“Our aim is to deliver high-quality products at the most competitive prices, ensuring you always have a choice,” Dali said in a statement.