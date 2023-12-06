‘Isang libo’t isang tuwa’: How TVJ, supporters reacted to ‘Eat Bulaga’ trademark win

The trio of Tito and Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon (TVJ) received love from supporters after winning the trademark case for the names “Eat Bulaga” and “EB.”

“Eat Bulaga” and “EB” refer to the title of the noontime variety show that TVJ hosted for many years.

The Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) ruled in favor of Tito, Vic and Joey in their trademark dispute against the Television and Production Exponents, Inc. (TAPE), a production company the hosts previously worked with.

Therefore, TAPE’s trademark registration of “Eat Bulaga” and “EB” was canceled.

The IPOPHL released the decision on December 4. Both TAPE and TVJ received it on December 5.

Tito on Facebook quickly reacted to this news.

He posted a report about it and wrote with a praying emoji: “Thank you, Lord!”

TVJ’s official Facebook account also celebrated this trademark win by sharing an iconic line from the theme song of “Eat Bulaga.” This was accompanied by pictures of the show’s mainstay hosts.

“Isang libo’t isang tuwa, buong bansa…. buong mundo.… Eat Bulaga!” the post reads.

The post has since garnered 143,000 reactions, 21,000 comments and 7,300 shares on the platform.

The comments section was filled with messages of congratulations from patrons of “Eat Bulaga.”

“Congratulations! TVJ. Continue the journey of Eat Bulaga,” a Facebook user said.

“Wow! Congratulations po mga Dabarkads,” another Facebook user reacted.

“Congrats TVJ at nabawi ang talagang pag aari nyo Eat Bulaga,” a Facebook user also said.

TVJ, along with the rest of the program’s cast members called “Dabarkads”, departed from TAPE last June due to a slew of multiple management issues, including financial woes.

Since then, the triumvirate has been working to regain the “Eat Bulaga” and “EB” titles. Tito previously alleged that it was trademarked by TAPE Inc. without telling them.

RELATED: Explainer: Financial problems hounding TAPE Inc. and ‘Eat Bulaga’

What was IPOPHL’s decision?

The IPO ruled that TVJ’s camp has an “absolute and exclusive right to register” the “Eat Bulaga” or “EB” trademarks, citing sufficient evidence that Tito, Vic and Joey coined the term.

READ: IPO cancels TAPE’s ‘Eat Bulaga’ trademark, favors TVJ

In a separate statement, the IPO also explained that an Adjudication Officer was the one who rendered the decision on this case after both the TVJ and TAPE failed to settle it themselves.

“As provided for under the Bureau of Legal Affairs (BLA) procedures, the cases initially underwent compulsory mediation. As the parties failed to settle, the parties were referred to adjudication at which stage hearings were held to inspect and compare the parties’ respective evidence, followed by submission of position papers. After which, the Adjudication Officer rendered the decisions,” its statement reads.

TAPE can still appeal this result to the BLA director within 15 days of receipt.

“The appellate decisions of the BLA director may be appealed to the IPOPHL director within 30 days from receipt of the copy of the BLA director’s decisions,” IPO said.

Following their split from TAPE, Tito, Vic and Joey launched their separate production company called TVJ Productions Inc. and then transferred from GMA-7 to TV5.

They also helmed a new noontime variety show called “E.A.T.”

Other personalities who joined “E.A.T.” include Maine Mendoza, Paolo Ballesteros, Wally Bayola, Jose Manalo, Ryzza Mae Dizon and Ryan Agoncillo.

READ: For ‘legit’ updates: TVJ Productions unveils social media pages for fans