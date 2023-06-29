For ‘legit’ updates: TVJ Productions unveils social media pages for fans

Following the transfer of the triumvirate TVJ to TV5, the newly-created media production company of the entertainment trio unveiled its official social media pages for viewers to get “legit updates.”

TVJ refers to the first letters of the names of noontime variety hosts Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon, who used to be “Eat Bulaga‘s” main hosts.

The trio previously said they are working to regain the “Eat Bulaga” title, which Tito said was trademarked by TAPE Inc. without telling them. He added that it was Joey who came up with the title “and therefore owns it and its copyright.”

TAPE Inc. is the producer of “Eat Bulaga” currently airing on GMA Network with new hosts such as Paolo Contis and former Manila mayor Isko Moreno.

Meanwhile, the TVJ trio on June 27 was welcomed to the TV5 network by business tycoon Manny V. Pangilinan (MVP) and other MVP Group top bosses like MediaQuest head Jane Basas and Cignal vice president for channels and content Sienna Olaso.

Other personalities present in the contract signing were Ryan Agoncillo, Maine Mendoza, Allan K, Carren Eustrup, Wally Bayola, Paolo Ballestero, Ryzza Mae Dizon, and Jose Manalo.

According to reports, TVJ’s new noontime show on TV5 will be co-owned by the trio through their new production company, TVJ Productions, Inc. The anticipated show will premiere on Saturday, July 1.

The company also unveiled its official social media accounts on Wednesday, June 29.

“FOLLOW NA!” TVJ Productions said on a Twitter post with a winking emoji.

“Para sa LEGIT na updates, make sure to follow us on our OFFICIAL SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS — just scan the QR code and click the follow button!” it added.

FOLLOW NA! 😉 Para sa LEGIT na updates, make sure to follow us on our OFFICIAL SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS—just scan the QR code and click the follow button! pic.twitter.com/W90DNmx4o6 — TVJ Productions Inc. (@Official_TVJ) June 29, 2023

The following the official accounts of TVJ on social media:

It also unveiled TVJ Productions’ YouTube channel which can be accessed through this link: https://www.youtube.com/@TVJofficial

The YouTube username is @TVJofficial.

TVJ and their co-hosts left the show on May 31 after they submitted their resignation letters to TAPE, Inc.

Last June 7, it was announced that TVJ signed an agreement with TV5’s MediaQuest Holdings, Inc.

In several subsequent interviews, Tito and Joey said that they were targeting to air their noontime show on the first week of July.

As of Thursday afternoon, TVJ Productions have started to air live streams of the “Legit Dabarkads” on Facebook.

