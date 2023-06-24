‘TVJ’ named endorsers of grocery chain

Retail company Puregold has completed the trio Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon as its official endorsers.

The grocery chain announced this in a photo release featuring TVJ and its brand icon,

The three have signed on as the collaborator of the retail company which is now in its 25th year.

Puregold first partnered with only Vic and Joey when it only had less than 50 stores. This year, it is nearing the 500th store mark nationwide as it presented the trio as its official endorsers.

The retail company is a known longtime-sponsor of the group’s longtime noontime show “Eat Bulaga” since 2009.

Last May 31, however, TVJ announced that “Eat Bulaga” hosts are officially parting ways with producer Television and Production Exponents (TAPE) amid internal financial woes. They have been working together for 28 years.

The following day, Puregold, expressed solidarity with the former main hosts.

“Eat’s gonna be alright… From Aparri to Jole, a thousand and one joys of victory! Eat Bulaga Dabarkads forever,” the company said.

Following their departure from TAPE and home network GMA Network, TVJ set up their own production company called TVJ Productions Inc. They are set to air their new noontime show on another television network, TV5 on July 1.

Manny V. Pangilinan’s MediaQuest welcomed TVJ and other former hosts of “Eat Bulaga” called “Dabarkads” to TV 5.

Puregold remains supportive of this move and said it “looks forward to new milestones with TVJ at their full strength.”