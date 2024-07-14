Daughters of Saint Paul has new provincial superior

The Daughters of Saint Paul, also known as the “media nuns”, has elected a new head for its Philippines-Malaysia-Papua New Guinea-Thailand Province.

Sr. Pinky Barrientos was formally installed as the new provincial superior along with other members of the congregation’s provincial government on Monday.

She replaced Sr. Delia Abian who served the post since 2018.

Barrientos has spent most of her religious life working in radio, television, and the publishing house of her congregation.

She also worked in the media office of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) as associate editor for about eight years.

Barrientos will serve for a term of three years and can be reelected for one additional term.

Founded in Alba, Italy in 1915, the congregation, with a membership of more than 2,000 sisters, has about 220 communities spread in 52 countries.

The Daughters of Saint Paul arrived in the Philippines in 1938 and have since then branched out to nearby countries of Malaysia, PNG, and Thailand.