Simple Filipiniana, black gown, ethnic wear: What women wore at SONA 2024

Simplicity reigned during this year’s red carpet for the State of the Nation Address 2024.

Even fashion icon Heart Evangelista said herself that she wanted to dress simple for the day.

Nevertheless, women who attended the third SONA of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. still made interesting fashion choices where Filipino designers shone. Here are what some of them wore ahead of the president’s speech:

Traditional Filipiniana

Actress and wife to Senate President Chiz Escudero, Heart wore a plain white Filipiniana by fashion designer Michael Leyva. He is also the same designer who created the attire worn by Sen. Koko Pimentel’s wife Kathy Pimentel and Rep. Len Alonte (Biñan City, Lone District).

Sen. Risa Hontiveros showed up in white baro’t saya-inspired gown made by Joel Acebuche, as well as a rainbow brooch on the red carpet ahead of the Senate’s regular session.

Sen. Loren Legarda is among one of the many who championed Filipino craftsmanship by choosing to wear Piña fabric made by Aklan weavers. It was created by Puey Quiñones.

Quezon City mayor Joy Belmonte donned an upcycled Filipiniana made from three different dresses. It was created by social enterprise Anthill Fabric Gallery in Cebu City.

Black gowns

Rep. Arlene Brosas (Gabriela Women’s Party-list) chose to wear black to signify women’s resistance against China’s aggression on the West Philippine Sea. The Filipiniana also features hand-painted details to illustrate her message.

LOOK | Gabriela Women’s Party Representative Arlene Brosas made a bold statement at the SONA today, wearing a striking black Filipiniana gown that symbolizes Filipino women’s resistance against foreign military aggression, particularly in the West Philippine Sea. pic.twitter.com/bRtOQ3tvJo — Gabriela Women’s Party (@GabrielaWomenPL) July 22, 2024

Sen. Pia Cayetano likewise rocked a ruffled black Filipiniana gown designed by Mia Urquico.

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna sported a black terno adorned with gold beads inspired by jewelry from Ongpin. Created by Jo Rubio, he said the piece is “an homage to the Filipino Chinese merchants who sell and trade these precious goods.”

Ethnic wear

Rep. Shernee Tan-Tambut (Kusug Tausug Partylist) donned a Francis Libiran creation called the “Batawi”. It is made of velvet adorned with copper buttons called “Tambuko”. On top of her trousers is a “Kindang” similar to “tapis”.



Rep. Lani Mercado (Cavite 2nd District )flaunted a colorful “inaul” modern dress made from hand-loomed fabric from Mindanao.

The president’s sister, Sen. Imee Marcos, also earned buzz for her “Moro Armor” attire at the red carpet.

