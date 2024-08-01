Archbishop to youth ministers: Be beacons of hope to suffering people

A Catholic official last month called on youth ministry workers and volunteers to become heralds of hope, especially to those ignored by society.

Archbishop Rex Andrew Alarcon of Caceres, chairman of the CBCP Episcopal Commission on Youth, said that the ministry also calls them to look closely at the suffering of others with kindness.

“When we walk the extra mile, when we lend an open ear and heart, when we go out of our homes and comfort zones, we bring hope,” Alarcon said.

“Thus, the invitation [for us] is to multiply kindness, multiply the good that we do. When we multiply kindness, when we multiply good acts, then we multiply hope,” he said.

The archbishop made the call in his homily during the closing Mass of the 2024 National Conference of Youth Ministers (NCYM) at the Leyte Convention Center in Palo town.

Reflecting on the theme “Abound in Joy, Christ is our Hope,” he further emphasized that generosity is among the keys to hope, especially for those in need.

“Hope is engendered in us so that when we do kindness, when we do good, we become instruments of hope,” Alarcon added.

More than 500 delegates from across the country attended the July 17 to 21 gathering, hosted by the Archdiocese of Palo Commission on Youth.

The National Conference of Youth Ministers is a biennial event aimed at strengthening collaboration among diocesan youth ministries nationwide.

The next NCYM will be hosted by the Diocese of Kidapawan in 2026.

In the meantime, thousands of young people are expected to gather in Naga City for the National Youth Day in July 2025.