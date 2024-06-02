CBCP names Archbishop Alarcon as PPCRV’s spiritual director

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines has appointed Archbishop Rex Andrew Alarcon of Caceres as the national spiritual director of the Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting (PPCRV).

CBCP president Bishop Pablo Virgilio David formally appointed Alarcon to the post on May 27, following the Permanent Council’s decision during its May 22 meeting.

In his appointment letter to Alarcon, the CBCP head said, “We express our deepest gratitude to you for accepting this assignment. May the Lord continue to bless and guide your ministry.”

He said the functions of the office “are in accordance with the statutes of the PPCRV and in coordination with the CBCP Episcopal Commission on the Laity.”

PPCRV is a national parish-based, political but non-partisan lay movement that works for clean, honest, accurate, meaningful, and peaceful elections.

Established in 1991, the movement was born from the realization that the laity must be part of nation-building and the renewal of Christian life.

PPCRV’s current national chairperson is Evelyn Singson.