CBCP issues ‘alternative’ Filipino version of ‘Hail Mary’ prayer

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) has approved an “alternative” Filipino version of the Hail Mary prayer.

The “Ave Maria” was approved during the CBCP’s recent plenary assembly as an alternative to the Tagalog-based “Aba Ginoong Maria.”

Msgr. Bernardo Pantin, CBCP Secretary General, emphasized that the new translation does not replace the old version but provides a more faithful and accurate rendition of the original Latin text.

“[It’s] more contextualized, simple and adaptable to the changing times, as well as enhances our understanding and appreciation of the significance and richness of its biblico-theological foundation,” Pantin said.

In a brief commentary, the CBCP also said the revisions are guided by principles including biblical accuracy, simplicity, prayerfulness, adaptability to contemporary life, and synodality— ensuring unity among all.

“The revisions are guided by: faithfulness to the original Latin text, bible-based, simplicity, prayerfulness, adaptability to the changing times and in the Philippine context, and the spirit of synodality that all may be one,” it said.

The bishops made the move as the Catholic Church celebrates the Jubilee Year of 2025. The year also marks the 50th anniversary of the CBCP pastoral letter on the Blessed Virgin Mary, Ang Mahal na Birheng Maria, issued on Feb 2, 1975.

Below is the text of both the Tagalog version and the alternative Filipino version of the Hail Mary prayer: