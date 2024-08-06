Southeast Asian countries rally behind Philippines as it leads Olympics leaderboard in region

The Philippines currently ranks first among all Southeast Asian countries at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Now the region’s pride, social media users from other Southeast Asian countries poured in support after Filipino gymnast Carlos Yulo bagged two gold medals.

“Congrats to Philippines from Indonesia,” commented a Facebook user on a media page’s post.

“Congrats to all [who] make it to Olympic especially the current medal winning countries. Let us show the world our SEA power when we united,” wrote another.

“Congratulations Philippines from Malaysia,” said another user.

“Congratulations to the Philippines ,” a Thai user wrote.

Carlos’ double gold is a historic feat not only for the Philippines but for the whole region, something neighboring countries also celebrated.

“Our SEA pride..congratulations from [Malaysian flag],” commented an online user on another post.

“This is a proof we SEAs can do it,” wrote another Facebook user.

“Respect Carlos Yulo and the [Philippines] from us in Indonesia,” said an Asian online user.

With this, some are considering the Philippines an Olympic powerhouse in Southeast Asia.

This year’s is the country’s best performance so far of all-time.

Carlos Yulo won back-to-back Olympic gold medals, making the Philippines the only country in Southeast Asia with two gold medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics. 🥇Artistic Gymnastics Men’s Floor Exercise

🥇 Artistic Gymnastics Men’s Vault Powerhouse 🇵🇭#Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/GnBITBXNBP — Cristian Cofino (@cristiancofino_) August 4, 2024

As of writing, Thailand follows the Philippines in the tally with one silver medal, next is Malaysia with two bronze medals, and Indonesia with one bronze medal.

All the four leading Southeast Asian countries are anticipating to win more medals to in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Singapore, Timor Leste, and Vietnam still await a podium finish.