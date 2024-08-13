British Council names 2024 IELTS partners in annual gathering

The British Council, the United Kingdom’s international organization for cultural relations and educational opportunities, recognized their 2024 International English Language Testing System (IELTS) partners in the Philippines during the annual exams partners gathering last August 2.

IELTS, jointly owned by the British Council, IDP: IELTS Australia, and Cambridge Assessment English, is the world’s most popular English language proficiency test for higher education and global migration.

The council named the 9.0 NINER IELTS Review and Tutorial Center in Quezon City as their 2024 National Partner of the Year.

Their 2024 Partners of the Year are the following:

BS Migration Visa Processing Services;

Center for Premier International Language Studies, Inc;

CEVAS Language Center;

De Jesus-Beltran & Co. World English Inc.;

ELA – English Language Academy;

MLD Marcus Review Center;

Pines International Academy, Inc;

Relicus Learning Hub; and

Virtus Learning Hub.

This year’s annual gathering coincides with the British Council’s 90th anniversary, which included Aptis’ partners and other key stakeholders, a language assessment tool developed by British Council experts.

Samantha Smith, regional exams manager for Southeast Asia, said the council’s IELTS partners have been their “cornerstone of success.”

“Their dedication and hard work have enabled us to achieve remarkable milestones and continue to expand our reach. Together, we have opened doors to countless global opportunities for Filipinos. Our collective efforts are what drives us towards greatness,” Smith said.

Business Development Manager for Exams Mike Cabigon expressed the council’s commitment to strengthening its presence in the Philippines and providing support to partners.

“Together, we will build on our successes and explore new horizons to further empower individuals through English language assessments,” Cabigon said.

Danica Tuliao, senior cluster marketing manager for exams in Southeast Asia 2, led the IELTS marketing and promotion workshop for partners, providing strategies and marketing techniques to promote IELTS.

The event featured “Partners Got Talent,” where partners showcased their singing, dancing and performing skills.

The British Council currently has 20 IELTS on computer and 22 IELTS on paper test locations across the Philippines, with plans to open more test centers this year to aid Filipinos pursuing study, work, or residency abroad.