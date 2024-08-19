3 Filipina students awarded ‘Women in STEM’ scholarships in UK universities

The United Kingdom (UK) government has awarded scholarships to three Filipina students, allowing them to pursue a one-year master’s degree in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) fields.

Under the ASEAN-UK Supporting the Advancement of Girls’ Education (SAGE) and the British Council Women in STEM programs, the recipients will receive full funding to complete a master’s degree at prestigious universities in the UK.

Out of 24 grantees across the ASEAN and Timor-Leste, Maria Onglao is set to complete a master of sciences in environmental data science and machine learning at Imperial College London under the ASEAN-UK SAGE program.

Mikaela Santos and Laravill Lanohan, on the other hand, were granted a master of science in biotechnology at the University of Bath through the British Council Women in STEM program.

Sarah Tiffin, British ambassador to the ASEAN, said the scholarship programs aim to provide equitable access to quality education to all women in the ASEAN region.

“We look forward to seeing how they will shape the future of STEM in ASEAN after studying at the UK’s world-class universities,” Tiffin said.

According to the World Economic Forum Global Gender Gap Report 2023, women account for almost half or 49.3% of total employment across non-STEM occupations, and just 29.2% of all STEM workers.

Lotus Postrado, Philippine director at the British Council, said the scholars should address the “under-representation of women in STEM leadership.”

“The ASEAN-UK SAGE Women in STEM Scholarships aim to challenge these norms, empower women, create role models, and reinforce a positive attitude towards STEM education among women and girls,” Postrado said.

Scholars will begin their studies in the UK starting September 2024.

The scholarship programs will reopen in January 2025.