‘It’s your moment’: Sporting bodies rally behind Philippine delegates to Paralympics 2024

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) and the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) called for Filipinos support for the country’s Paralympians who will compete in the Summer Paralympic Games in Paris.

After the Philippines’ successful Olympics campaign which saw the country earn the most number of gold medals in Southeast Asia, the two sporting bodies called on the nation to watch out for the Pinoy Paralympians who will show their talents at the Paralympics 2024.

READ: More Paris Olympics stories here

“Now it’s your moment to shine! Let’s rally behind our Paralympians and show them our unwavering support as they take on the world. Go Team Pilipinas!” the POC said on Facebook on August 12, sharing a picture of some Pinoy Paralympians.

The PSC also listed the names of six Filipino Paralympians who will participate in the international multi-sport event from August 28 to September 8.

These are the following:

Ernie Gawilan — Para Swimming

— Para Swimming Angel Otom — Para Swimming

— Para Swimming Jerrold Mangliwan — Para Athletics

— Para Athletics Cendy Asusano — Para Athletics

— Para Athletics Allain Keanu Ganapin — Para Taekwondo

— Para Taekwondo Agustina Bantiloc — Para Archery

“Our Filipino para athletes are all set and ready to represent the country in #Paris2024 Paralympic Games. Show your support to our para athletes as they take their talent to the world stage,” the PSC said.

The POC said that Paralympians are elite sportsmen and women who have physical challenges or impairments.

They show their skills and talents in the Paralympic Games, which are held every four years like the Olympics.

It has since grown into one of the world’s biggest sports events, with a track record for driving social inclusion.

Some of the sports for this year’s Summer Paralympics include blind football, wheelchair basketball, shooting para sport, sitting volleyball, para rowing, para archery, para judo, and para taekwondo, among others.