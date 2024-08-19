Why Bogart the Explorer decided to pursue college studies anew in his 40s

“My story isn’t one of finishing what I started.”

Content creator-musician Marco Ho, popularly known as “Bogart the Explorer,” shared why he decided to return to school as an individual approaching his fifties.

The YouTube sensation on Friday shared a picture of his school ID card as a new student at Caraga State University (CSU) taking Bachelor of Science in Agroforestry.

He juxtaposed this with a picture of his old school ID when 22 years before, when he enrolled in the University of the Philippines-Diliman as a scholar of the Department of Science and Technology and was “eager” to make a mark in engineering.

“When I was a kid, I had dreams of becoming a National Scientist. The inventor of some groundbreaking technology that will positively impact the lives of so many people. But Life doesn’t always go as planned,” Bogart said on Facebook on August 16.

He said that while he studied at UP Diliman for six years, he never marched on the stage as unexpected opportunities from show business came to him.

“Now, 22 years later, with a heart full of hope and a mind ready and, now, willing to learn, I find myself a FRESHMAN with a scholarship at Caraga State University, this time studying Bachelor of Science in Agroforestry,” Bogart said.

He also explained that he decided to return to school to “make a difference” and not just earn a degree.

“My story isn’t one of finishing what I started, but of redefining what it means to pursue knowledge and purpose. This journey isn’t about getting a job after graduation anymore — it’s about actually making a difference in the lives of those around me,” the YouTuber said.

“Through learning how to build a life that’s sustainable, not only for us, but for the planet we live in as well. This is what inspired me to learn about Agroforestry,” he shared.

Bogart also said that he sees the “age lines” on his face as “proof that it’s never too late to chase after what you truly want in life.”

“To those who feel that fear of being ‘too old’ for school or too late to start over, I want you to know this: the only thing standing between you and your dreams is the fear of taking that first step,” he said.

“Don’t let that fear stop you. Life is too short to let your dreams pass you by. If you have a dream, no matter how long it’s been on the shelf, dust it off and give it the life it deserves. It’s never too late,” the content creator added.

Bogart’s post has earned a whopping number of 54,000 likes and “love” reactions, 10,000 shares and over 2,000 comments so far, with Filipinos sharing congratulatory and supportive messages for him.

“Good luck! Looking forward to learning more about agroforestry through your education. We need more of this kind of knowledge. Excited for your success in this endeavor… Padayon!” a Facebook user wrote.

“Nice course, bro Bogart! I just got into college as well and I’m 32. I’m into organic agriculture and also taking up DVM [Doctor of Veterinary Medicine]. Happy learning!” another Filipino commented.

“Thank you for sharing and inspiring me, sir. I really want to study anatomy and biology, but sadly, I wasn’t able to make it into reality. After seeing this post, this inspires me to pursue my passion in the future,” wrote a different user.

Bogart’s course aims to train students in producing, managing and utilizing trees, agricultural crops, animals, and soils for conservation purposes and socio-economic productivity.

Graduates of agroforestry can pursue occupations as college instructors, academic researchers, technical consultants, entrepreneurs and farm supervisors, among others.

Meanwhile, Bogart shot to fame through YouTube with his unique wildlife documentary-style travel and tourism videos which showcased his wit and the sites of the Philippines.