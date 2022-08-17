QC gov’t says Thames International open to accept CDSL’s displaced students

The city government of Quezon City announced that Thames International is accepting students who have enrolled at the Colegio de San Lorenzo before its closure announcement.

On the day of its supposed first classes, the QC-based school greeted its community with an announcement of permanent closure “due to the financial instability and lack of financial viability brought about by the ongoing pandemic.”

“While students have already enrolled for the upcoming school year 2022-2023, it would be difficult for Colegio De San Lorenzo to continue operating due to the low turnout of enrollees this year,” the school said.

It pledged to fully refund the tuition fees and assist its students in transferring to other institutions following the closure.

The move shocked parents, with one commenting that the school did “more than ghosting.” Ghosting is a term that refers to leaving suddenly without any notice or explanation of what happened.

The school said students could transfer to the College of St. Catherine–Quezon City and Villagers Montessori College.

In a Facebook post, the city government of Quezon City shared that Thames International is also accepting the students of CDSL.

“Sa mga estudyante ng Colegio de San Lorenzo (CDSL), kayo ay handang tanggapin ng Thames International. Ipakita lamang ang pruweba na kayo ay estudyante ngayon ng Colegio de San Lorenzo,” the Quezon City LGU said, sharing the school’s post.

“Puwede na kayong mag-enroll at ang tuition ay bayaran na lamang kapag nakuha na ang refund mula sa CDSL. Papayagan ring isumite ang school records kapag nakuha na sa CDSL,” it added.

The UST Angelicum College also announced that it is open to accepting the displaced students of CDSL.