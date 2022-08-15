Colegio de San Lorenzo announces permanent closure on 1st day of classes

Students and employees of a college in Quezon City were shocked after the announcement of the school’s closure on the first day of classes, Monday, August 15.

In a letter, Colegio de San Lorenzo (CDSL) said the financial instability and lack of economic viability due to the pandemic and exacerbated by consistent low enrollment turnout over the past years led to the decision to close the academic institution permanently.

“While students have already enrolled for the upcoming school year 2022-2023, it would be difficult for Colegio De San Lorenzo to continue operating due to the low turnout of enrollees this year,” CDSL said.

CDSL assured the students that it would “initiate full refunds of fees paid.”

The school also pledged to “assist all students for their transfer to other schools and educational institutions by timely releasing their records and credentials for such purpose.”

To help college students, CDSL said that it is coordinating with a university “to ensure a better transition.”

CDSL said the accounting and registrar’s office would be open daily 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., from August 16 to September 19, to accommodate the processing and claiming of refund and transfer credentials.

Students, employees left hanging

Parents and students expressed their frustration and worries online over the sudden closure of the school.

The institution’s move left thousands of students and employees hanging.

Some worried about how the students would transfer to a different school, citing the challenge of maintaining their academic standing. Others cited that schools and universities already closed admission of students.

The Facebook user said they have been held “hostage” by the school.

In an open letter on Facebook, a parent of a student from primary education said that what the CDSL did was “more than ghosting.”

After looking forward to the return of face-to-face classes, she lamented how the school suddenly shut down.

“Please do not do this to us, especially to the children. They have been through so much during this pandemic, only God knows.” the parent added.

The parent called on the school head Mary Claire Balgan to allow the students to continue their studies in the institution this school year.

The college’s student council said the institution “betrayed” the students’ dream to finish their studies.

“Ngayon na magsasara ang pangalawang tahanan namin, lahat kami ay naguguluhan at natatakot. Hindi lamang dahil sa nawalang eskwelahan. Kundi sa mga pangarap na biglang natuldukan. Mga pangarap na bigla na lang naglaho at nawala sa aming mga kamay,” they added.

The student council said they were robbed of their dignity from the institution they were serving.

The school’s representative, in a general meeting held on Monday, August 5, said they coordinated with the College of St. Catherine – Quezon City to accept students from CDSL without the need to take an entrance test.

The classes at the College of St. Catherine, Quezon City will start on September 12.

In a Facebook post, the Villagers Montessori College in Barangay Sangandaan, Project 8, Quezon City, offered to accommodate the affected students of CDSL.