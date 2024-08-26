‘Trendsetting powerhouse’: What Philippines’ win at property awards 2024 means for region

The Philippines’ recent success at prestigious property awards event proves that the country—and the Asia-Pacific region in general—has what it takes to be in the global spotlight of architecture and design.

This is what after numerous design and architecture firms from the Philippines bagged 28 major awards at the recently concluded Asia Pacific Property Awards 2024, held in Bangkok, Thailand.

Among the top Filipino design, architecture, and property firms that received honors at the event include:

Casas + Architects Inc . for Uptown/Global – Residential High Rise Architecture Philippines award winner

. for – Residential High Rise Architecture Philippines award winner Ayala Land Premier for The Residences at Azuela Cove – Apartment/Condominium Development Philippines award winner

for Apartment/Condominium Development Philippines award winner RLC Residences for Le Pont Residences – Best Residential High Rise Development

– Best Residential High Rise Development Filinvest Alabang Inc. for Parkway Corporate Center – Sustainable Commercial Development Philippines award winner

The Asia Pacific Property Awards 2024—which aims to celebrate the best in architecture, interior design, real estate, and property development—is a sub-category of the prestigious International Property Awards.

Barbie Go, Executive Director of Casas + Architects Inc., said their Asia Pacific Property Awards victory is important as it proves that the Philippines can go toe to toe with the best of what the region has to offer when it comes to design and architecture.

Their winning project, a residential condominium for property company Megaworld, integrates “luxury and sustainability,”—including built-in wireless smart home systems and the incorporation of a “Sky Gardens that perforate through the tower’s massing on varying levels.”

“Winning at the International Property Awards is meaningful to our team. The IPA allows us to benchmark our work against the biggest and the best in the industry. Joining such competitions,” Go said.

Audrey Yeo, Asia-Pacific Water Technology Leader for LIXIL, one of the sponsors of the property award, said the feats of the Philippines and the other award-winning firms in the region placed them in a much-deserved global spotlight.

“The region continues to be an economic and trendsetting powerhouse,” she added. “Solid economic fundamentals and growing urbanization across the region will continue to benefit the property industry. In turn, increasing consumer aspirations for better homes and spending power will increase demand for thoughtfully designed, inclusive properties that prioritize health, wellbeing, and sustainability.”