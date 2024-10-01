Electrician claiming to have ‘last resort’ vs crime, corruption files COC for senator

Laserco what?

An electrician-carpenter aiming to run for senator in the 2025 midterm elections said he would use a certain concept to combat illegal drugs, crime and corruption.

Alexander Encarnacion filed his Certificate of Candidacy (COC) for senator in the upcoming polls on Tuesday, October 1, at the Manila Hotel’s Tent City.

It is his third attempt to seek a Senate seat, having previously filed COC in 2019 for the same position, and in 2022 for president.

He was declared a nuisance candidate on both attempts.

A nuisance candidate, according to the Omnibus Election Code, is someone who has filed “to put the election process in mockery or disrepute or to cause confusion among the voters by the similarity of the names of the registered candidates.”

They will also be declared as such if there are “other circumstances or acts which clearly demonstrate that the candidate has no bona fide intention to run for the office for which the certificate of candidacy has been filed and thus prevent a faithful determination of the true will of the electorate.”

Meanwhile, Encarnacion said he has a “Laserco Super Fortress” concept that he claimed to have “discovered” in 2017, alleging it was registered in the National Library in February 2019.

In a speech, he said that his invention could supposedly end crime and corruption in the country “in real-time.”

The electrician further claimed to have seen the list of senatorial aspirants for the upcoming polls, saying that none of them could end crime and corruption.

Encarnacion said he hopes his concept could become law once he wins a Senate seat, claiming it is the “best and last resort” to end crime and corruption.

He also mentioned a certain concept during the COC filing in 2021, when he attempted to run for president.

The electrician claimed then that his “Laserco” formula could supposedly detect crime in “real-time.”

Former president Rodrigo Duterte also banked his campaign platform on fighting illegal drugs, crime and corruption, adding that he would do so in “three months” if elected.

Meanwhile, COC filing has traditionally served as the country’s ceremonial opening of the election season, with political aspirants formally declaring their bid to run for public office.

On the national level, 12 seats are available in the Senate, 254 seats for House of Representative members, and 64 seats for party-list representatives.

The 2025 midterm elections will take place on May 12.