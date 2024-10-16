‘Useless pa rin National ID?’: Resumption of postal ID card application questioned

“Money-making scheme?”

Questions arose regarding the resumption of the postal ID application, with Filipinos wondering about its necessity now that the national ID system has been implemented.

A Pinoy Reddit user on Wednesday, October 16, posted infographics promoting the application of an identification document and its requirements.

“Postal ID is back! Here’s the requirement too. Please check their FB [Facebook] page Postal ID for the list of Post Office branches nationwide,” the Redditor wrote.

The initiative received criticism from Filipinos who questioned its purpose, especially after the strong implementation of the national ID system in which Philippine nationals were urged to register during the Duterte administration.

“Easy money-making scheme [na naman sa gov’t] at mga fixer nito… when we could just have [one] national ID pero wala ng nangyari,” a Redditor wrote in the discussion thread.

“That sht’s expensive for an ID that only lasts for [three] years. Not worth it,” another Reddit user commented.

“So, useless pa rin national ID?” another Filipino asked.

“Why does every agency need to have its own ID for the public when there’s a national one already,” a different user wrote.

National ID vs Postal ID

The National ID or the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) is the government’s single national identification system that aims to provide valid proof of identity for all Filipino citizens and resident aliens of the Philippines.

It is a foundational ID that seeks to help ease transactions with both the government and private sectors through easier validation and authentication of identity.

For government transactions, it can be used for the application of social and welfare benefits such as those offered by the Government Service Insurance System, Social Security System, and PhilHealth.

It may also be utilized for passports and driver’s license applications, as well as tax-related transactions.

The National ID may likewise be presented as proof of identity for admission to any government hospital, health center, and other related institutions.

For private transactions, the ID can be used for bank transactions such as the opening of bank accounts.

The PhilSys said it will not replace functional government-issued IDs that serve other purposes.

The National ID has no expiration for Philippine nationals, while it has a validity of one year (renewable) for resident aliens.

Meanwhile, the postal ID is an identity card issued by the state-owned Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost).

It is a valid identification document for Filipino citizens to avail themselves of various government services such as passport applications and to facilitate transactions with banks and other financial institutions.

It is considered the government identification card that is most available to all as it only needs the applicant’s birth certificate or government ID and proof of address, such as a billing address or a barangay clearance.

The postal ID application costs P550 (VAT-exclusive). It is valid for three years.

The PHLPost suspended the acceptance of postal ID applications in March 2023 due to technical issues.