How to upgrade your UMID card to UMID ATM pay card

Cardholders of the Unified Multi-Purpose ID or UMID can now upgrade their cards to a UMID ATM Pay Card.

The Social Security System advised on November 28 that this free upgrade is only available to select members.

“The SSS is enjoining the select members who applied for a ‘generic’ UMID card, and whose cards are still pending release, to apply for a free upgrade to a UMID ATM Pay Card instead,” the organization said.

The state insurer explained that the UMID ATM pay card serves both as a debit card and an ID for SSS loans and claims.

“The UMID ATM Pay Card is an ID and a debit all-in-one card with the benefits of receiving SSS loans and claim proceeds, and refunds directly and securely. You can also experience cashless payment at any retail and online outlets and 24/7 access to your money through ATM or via online bank transfer,” SSS said.

SSS listed the steps to avail of the upgrade on social media:

Here are the following steps based on the post:

Login to your “My SSS” account via the website. Access the “Services” tab. Signify your consent to share your information with Union Bank. Download the Union Bank mobile banking app and complete the online form.

SSS on Twitter also clarified to a user that this new service is only available to select members in the meantime.

The user asked: “How po?”

SSS’s Twitter account then replied: “Hi! para sa initial implementation ng UMID Pay Card, ito ay magiging available lamang sa mga piling SSS members ngunit ito ay magiging option din para sa lahat ng members nag-a-apply para sa UMID card, both initial at replacement.”

@angelDe96385890 Hi! para sa initial implementation ng UMID Pay Card, ito ay magiging available lamang sa mga piling SSS members ngunit ito ay magiging option din para sa lahat ng members nag-a-apply para sa UMID card, both initial at replacement. Noong Oktubre 25, 2022, — Social Security System (@PHLSSS) November 28, 2022

The UMID Card was adopted into government policy by virtue of Executive Order No. 420 on April 13, 2005, under the former administration of Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo.

As the name suggests, it was supposed to serve as a “unified identification system” for all multiple IDs required in government offices and transactions.

“A unified identification system will facilitate private businesses, enhance the integrity and reliability of government-issued identification cards in private transactions, and prevent violations of laws involving false names and identities,” the EO reads.

In August 2018, however, then President Rodrigo Duterte the signed Philippine Identification System Act (Republic Act 11055), which adopted a new system with the same goal of unifying identification cards—the national ID system.

Registration and delivery of national IDs are still ongoing as of writing.

RELATED: ‘Scam’? Questions after PSA advises Pinoys to print national ID | National ID printable version? Concerns as gov’t eyes launching such