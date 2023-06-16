How to register to eGov PH Super App

Filipinos with national identification cards can now access and transact government services through a mobile application.

Called the e-government Philippines or eGov PH Super App, the mobile app servers as a one-stop hub for all government entities, from national to local, for the convenience of users.

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) launched this application on June 2, which marked the celebration of the National ICT (information and communications technology) Month for 2023.

On its website, eGov PH Super App was described as a mobile application that seeks to simplify and streamline transactions between the government and the citizens.

“With a vision to build a connected nation, this platform integrates the multi-sectoral government through a one-stop online system that will minimize economic cost for the citizens,” it reads.

This app is now available for free at the Google App Store and the Apple App Store.

DICT also promoted this platform on its Facebook account.

“With the eGov PH Super App, you can easily access the wide range of government services anytime and anywhere. Don’t miss out on the future of governance,” the government agency said.



To register, the steps are:

Download the app on any device. Create an account using a registered mobile number. Authenticate this number with a One-Time Pin. After registration, users have to verify their accounts. They have to enter their basic information on the app. The national ID number should also be provided to be verified. Finally, the facial recognition process has to be completed.

Any individual who is at least 18 years old can register on the app.

Government services, however, can only be accessed with a national ID number.

The FAQs page of the eGovPH website reads: “The PhilSys Number is a requirement for the Verification Process, and to allow access to the government services integrated in the eGov PH Super App. On the other hand, access for Unverified Accounts is limited to the News Section.”

It was also stated that the app will not replace the offices of government agencies. The platform will rather serve as a supplement.

“The intention of the eGov PH Super App is to serve as supplemental to the already existing government online systems, and not to replace them,” the page reads.

The Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) and the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (Philhealth) were the latest government agencies to be integrated with the eGov PH Super App.

This means that verified users can conduct their transactions with these agencies using the application.