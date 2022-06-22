National ID printable version? Concerns as gov’t eyes launching such

Concerns were raised on social media after the government announced that it is eyeing to release a “printable version” of national identification cards instead of handing them in their physical form to Filipinos.

National Statistician Dennis Mapa of the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said that it is “working on increasing the production of the physical ID cards currently printed at the BSP (Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas).”

He added that PSA “will launch the printable version of the national ID that can be printed at the PSA registration centers.”

“This will increase the number of registrants with national ID: physical or the printable,” Mapa said in a report.

He did not provide further details about the rollout of the “printable” version.

Mapa previously said that about 28 million physical national ID cards are targeted to be printed by end-2022.

The rest are printable versions with a mobile ID that can be accessed through an app.

Last April, PSA said that national ID registrants may “stay tuned” for the release of the PhilSys (Philippine Identification System) mobile app this year.

“Ahead of the actual PhilID card, registrants may use its digital version in various online and offline transactions,” it said in a report.

Through the app, the agency said that “transactions will be made more convenient and contactless.”

Meanwhile, Mapa’s remarks about the release of the national ID’s “printable version” left Filipinos with questions and assumptions.

“So what happened sa budget for that? Naibulsa na lahat kaya hindi mai-deliver? Mostly mag-iisang taon na ang mga ID pero up to now, wala pa din. Galing!!!!!!” a Twitter user claimed.

“S****. Anuna? Wala bang efficient na supplier ng ID printers? Mas mabilis nga mag-issue ng cards ‘yung mga bonus points sa grocery,” another online user commented.

“Dadami na naman pamemeke,” a different Filipino claimed, sharing the perceived possibility of national IDs being doctored along the process.

“Kanya-kanyang print na lang kasi ‘di ma-deliver hahahaha charot,” another Twitter user assumed, referencing the long waiting period for the physical copy.

Earlier this month, former Comelec commissioner Rowena Guanzon joined online calls to fast-track the delivery of the national IDs amid renewed discussions on the matter.

“I applied for a national ID today. One of my mga anak told me it’s been a year and her ID has not arrived. Calling the @PSAgovph and Phil Post,” she responded in a quote tweet, tagging the PSA.

PSA is the agency leading the implementation of PhilSys, which is the government’s central identification platform.

The national ID is also called PhilSys ID.

The delivery of the ID card is estimated at six months after the individual has completed the registration.

The national ID system aims to establish a single identification card or system for all citizens in the Philippines.

It shall be a valid proof of identity by simplifying public and private transactions, enrollment in schools and the opening of bank account, among others.