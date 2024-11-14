Filipino priest named auxiliary bishop of Melbourne

Pope Francis on Friday appointed a Filipino missionary priest one of the two new auxiliary bishops in Australia.

The Vatican announced that Rogationist Fr. Rene Ramirez and Fr. Thinh Nguyen will be consecrated bishops for the Archdiocese of Melbourne.

As auxiliary bishops, they will assist Archbishop Peter Comensoli in serving the 1.2 million Catholics who reside in the nation’s capital.

Both bishops-elect will join Bishop Martin Ashe and Bishop Tony Ireland in leading the four regions of the archdiocese.

Ramirez, 55, has been serving as the parish priest of St. Mel and Saint Malachy in Shepparton, under the diocese of Sandhurst, while Nguyen is a priest of Melbourne and coordinator of the Office for Life and Ministry of the Clergy.

Born in Gapan City, Ramirez entered the religious institute of the Rogationist Fathers of the Heart of Jesus after his primary and secondary studies.

He pursued his philosophical studies at Adamson University in Manila, earning a bachelor’s degree. He also obtained a master’s degree in educational management from De La Salle University in 2003, as well as a licentiate in spirituality from the Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome.

He was ordained a priest on June 26, 1998.

While in the Philippines, Ramirez held several key roles, including administrator, treasurer, and vice rector of the seminary of the Rogationist Fathers in Cavite. From 2006 to 2009, he served as its director of communications and spiritual director.

He served as superior of the St Hannibal Rogate Center in Parañaque City from 2009 until his assignment in Australia in 2015.

In Melbourne, he served as parish priest of Holy Family in Maidstone-Braybrook from 2015 to 2023, before being assigned to the parish of St. Mel and St. Malachy.