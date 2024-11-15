Postulator for the cause of Fatima children to speak at Manila convention

Sister Angela Coelho, a world-renowned expert on the message of Our Lady of Fatima, will visit the Philippines to speak at the National Fatima Convention on Dec. 10.

The event, marking the centenary of the Five First Saturdays Devotion, will be held at the Mary Mother of Hope Chapel at Landmark Trinoma in Quezon City.

Sr. Coelho, who was the postulator for the canonization causes of saints Francisco and Jacinta Marto, is currently serving as vice postulator for the sainthood cause of Sr. Lucia.

She is also the superior general of the Portuguese congregation Aliança de Santa Maria (Alliance of Holy Mary)

At the convention, she will present two key topics: “The Immaculate Heart of Mary: A Light for Today’s World” and “The Children of Fatima: Models of Holiness.”

The event marks a major milestone in preparation for next year’s 100th anniversary of Our Lady’s apparition to Sr. Lucia in Pontevedra, Spain, where she requested the establishment of the Five First Saturdays Devotion.

The convention, expected to draw 1,500 to 2,000 attendees, will focus on the theme “The Story Continues: Know, Live, and Spread the Fatima Message.”

Talks include “The Message of Fatima: A Call to Prayer and Hope” by Bishop Bartolome Santos Jr. of Iba, and “The Message of Fatima: The Call for Reparation and Consecration,” with Sr. Coelho, Bishop Guillermo Afable, national spiritual director of the World Apostolate of Fatima (WAF) Philippines, and Mrs. Debra Andales, WAF national formation coordinator.

The event will conclude with a Mass celebrated by Bishop Severo Caermare of Dipolog, chairman of the Episcopal Commission on the Laity of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines.

During the Mass, the Visitation of the First Saturday Devotion Pontevedra Centenary Image will be officially launched in preparation for the 2025 anniversary.

The Dicastery for Laity, Family, and Life has emphasized the significance of the Five First Saturdays Devotion in promoting penance, the Eucharist, and prayer to the Virgin Mary, aiming to enrich the Jubilee Year with special fruits.

Interested participants may register by emailing [email protected] or contacting +639157002826.