Fatima expert shares message of hope for young Filipinos

A visiting Portuguese sister who played a key role in the canonization of two Fatima children shared words of hope for young people grappling with doubts about their faith and lives.

Sister Angela Coelho, who was the postulator for the canonization of Francisco and Jacinta Marto, acknowledged the struggles many young people face today, expressing that they often feel lost and unsure of what lies ahead.

To those feeling adrift, Sr. Coelho offered a message of hope: “Turn to the Blessed Mother.”

Recalling the message of Our Lady of Fatima, Sister Coelho described the Blessed Mother’s heart as a “refuge” — a safe place in times of difficulty.

“A refuge is a safe place, is a shelter where we go when everything seems lost,” Sr. Coelho said.

She explained that the Blessed Mother not only provides comfort but also guides believers to God and helps them find meaning in life.

“Many young people are struggling with the meaning of their lives, which leads to sadness and despair,” Sr. Coelho said. “Our Lady is the one who can help us rediscover that meaning and, in turn, bring true happiness.”

Sister Coelho is also the vice-postulator for the beatification cause of Sister Lucia, the third of the Fatima visionaries, and the superior general of the Portuguese congregation Aliança de Santa Maria.

Speaking on Tuesday before more than 1,300 participants at the National Fatima Convention on the Centenary of the Five Saturdays Devotion in Quezon City, she emphasized that the lessons learned from the Fatima children remain relevant today.

“One of the key lessons,” she said, “is to put God at the center of your life.” While many believers feel God’s presence, she noted, it is often on the periphery rather than in the center.

According to her, the Fatima children learned to place God at the core of their lives. This centrality, she explained, is key to shaping one’s priorities and decisions.

She added that much of human suffering stems from placing God on the periphery and allowing secondary concerns to take precedence.

“When we mix everything up, we lose energy, we feel depressed and sad,” she said.

The convention, organized by the World Apostolate of Fatima (WAF) Philippines, also marked the launching of the Pilgrim Image of the Immaculate Heart of Mary of Pontevedra.

The image will travel to dioceses across the country, promoting the message of Fatima and the Five First Saturdays Devotion from February to December 2025.

WAF Philippines national spiritual director Bishop Guillermo Afable encouraged the devotees to help spread the devotion in their respective parishes, ecclesial communities, and other sectors of society.

“In the upcoming Jubilee Year of Hope 2025, while welcoming in our dioceses the visit of the Pilgrim Image of the Immaculate Heart of Mary of Pontevedra, I enjoin everyone to deepen our devotion to our Mother Mary, source of our joy and hope,” he said.