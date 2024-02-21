Vatican grants pontifical coronation to Marikina’s Our Lady of Fatima image

Pope Francis has granted canonical coronation to the image of Our Lady of Fatima, enshrined in the Diocesan Shrine and Parish of Saint Paul of the Cross in Marikina City.

The Diocese of Antipolo, where the parish belongs, said it received the news from the Vatican’s Dicastery for Divine Worship and the Discipline of Sacraments on Feb. 14.

A canonical crowning is a pious institutional act in which the pope, through a bull, designates a crown or stellar halo to be added to a Marian image under a specific devotional title in a particular area or diocese.

Its bishop, Ruperto Santos, said the “enormous and symbolic gift” from the pope “will surely deepen our devotion to the Mother of our Lord Jesus, who is also our mother.”

“It is with grateful hearts that we, in the diocese, share and offer this tremendous blessing after blessing to all of you,” Santos said.

There are now six images of the Blessed Virgin Mary in the Diocese of Antipolo that have been granted the privilege of pontifical coronation.

The five others are:

Nuestra Señora Dela Paz y Buenviaje from the International Shrine of Our Lady of Peace and Good Voyage in Antipolo

Nuestra Señora de los Desamparados from the Diocesan Shrine of Our Lady of the Abandoned in Marikina

Nuestra Señora de Aranzazu from the Diocesan Shrine – Parish of Nuestra Señora de Aranzazu in San Mateo

Nuestra Señora de la Lumen from the Diocesan Shrine and Parish of Our Lady of Light in Cainta

Nuestra Señora del Santísimo Rosario from Diocesan Shrine of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary in Cardona; and

The bishop said the rite of canonical coronation of the image of Nuestra Señora de Fatima de Marikina will be held during Mass at 9 a.m. on May 12.