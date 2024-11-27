Bishop urges Catholic educators to embrace synodality in schools

A Filipino synod father has called on the Catholic education community to embrace synodality as a way of life in schools and universities.

At a recent gathering of Catholic educators, Bishop Mylo Hubert Vergara urged school leaders to go beyond academic excellence and integrate synodal principles into their school programs.

“(We must) create and integrate concrete programs and organize activities on synodality that can be cascaded into our Catholic schools to mold our young people to be future servant leaders,” said Vergara, who was among the participants of the Synod on Synodality in Rome in October.

He made the call during his homily at the closing Mass of the 2024 Catholic Educational Association of the Philippines (CEAP) National Convention in Davao City on Nov. 15.

The three-day convention, held in Davao City on Nov. 15, brought together more than 300 educators, leaders, and stakeholders from dioceses across the country.

Reflecting on the event’s theme, “Pilgrims and Agents of Hope: Embracing Synodality,” Vergara urged school leaders to embody Pope Francis’ vision of a Church that listens, suffers with, and commits to the mission of Christ.

To make synodality a reality in Catholic educational institutions, he outlined three key challenges for schools: contemplative listening, compassion, and commitment.

Contemplative listening

Vergara emphasized the importance of contemplative listening, urging educators to listen not just with their ears but with their hearts.

He shared how Catholic schools can integrate the practice of “conversation in the spirit” into classrooms and meetings, creating spaces where both students and staff, especially those in crisis, feel heard and supported.

Quoting Pope Francis, Vergara said, “We are challenged to listen with the ear of the heart.”

Compassion

The second challenge, compassion, calls on Catholic schools to cultivate a heart that suffers with others, especially those in pain or hardship.

Vergara spoke of the vital role of outreach programs in Catholic schools, which not only address local needs but also teach students to walk alongside those who suffer.

“We cannot remain indifferent to the suffering around us,” Vergara said.

Commitment

Finally, the bishop addressed commitment to the synodal journey, stressing that synodality is not a passing trend but a lifelong mission.

“Some say that this synodal journey may just be a passing fad,” he said. “But you and I know that ever since this synodal journey started amidst resistance, we have been enriched by listening and working together with the poor, the young, the elderly, the sick, persons with disabilities, and even those in prison.”

“Our synodal walk with them have motivated us to be a Church in mission, to be joyful missionary disciples committed to be the face of Christ to others,” Vergara added.

As the convention came to a close, the bishop reminded the participants that synodality is not just a concept, but a call to action.

“Jesus invites us to contemplative listening, compassion, and commitment to the synodal way as we go back on mission to our schools,’ he said.