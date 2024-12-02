‘Don’t pause for menopause’: Women’s perimenopause, menopause journeys on spotlight

A women-focused skincare brand is leading the advocacy to end the stigma surrounding menopause discussions.

ProAge founder Claudine Viquiera said that Filipino women got used to discussing the topic in “very hushed tones” as it has been a “taboo” in the country.

“It’s hard to do that because we are in a society where we were taught that we should not talk about it,” she said during the “Don’t Pause for Menopause” forum.

According to her, the brand aimed to stop the negative beliefs on the topic and assist women in dealing with the challenges during this stage.

“I think that’s one of the most important things when you’re (women) going through your menopause is to find…positive support to help you go through it [and] embrace it,” she said.

Viquiera stated that ProAge provided women a space to find validation in their experiences and tips for handling their menopause.

Meanwhile, OB gynecologist Annebelle Aherrera emphasized that women should accept this phase in their lives.

“Huwag na natin i-deny…We will all pass through that, but in different ways and [to] different degrees,” she said.

Science behind menopause

During the forum, Aherrera also explained the women’s reproductive journey, including the cycle of menstruation and the functions of hormones.

She also emphasized the menopausal phases, which would last for 15 to 20 years, and its symptoms and challenges during the discussion.

Women may experience hot flashes, night sweats, and irregular menstruation flow during their perimenopausal phase, which may occur five to ten years before their final menstrual period.

“It can start as early…as 40 and may end at the time of cessation of [the menstruation] at 55,” Aherrera stated.

“Hot flashes and night sweats may be the menopause-related classic symptoms that incapacitate women physically, but they’re also incapacitated emotionally and mentally,” she added.

The gynecologist highlighted that the declining estrogen levels resulted in a decrease in their efficiency.

According to her, the low estrogen levels lead to a decline in serotonin levels, which are responsible for boosting one’s mood.

“So, when there is a deficiency in your estrogen receptors here, it will cause a loss of results in a loss of sense of well-being and low sexual drive,” Aherrera said.

However, she clarified that menopause was not associated with depression, as the stressful events in women’s lives trigger their moods.

Meanwhile, the gynecologist pointed out that females who do not experience hot flashes and night sweats have more chances of experiencing vaginal dryness and itching.

She added that the falling level of female hormones also leads to heart and bone problems.

The “Don’t Pause for Menopause” forum was hosted by TV host Suzi Entrata-Abrera on November 20.

Apart from Viquiera and Aherrera, Michelle Aventajado, the executive director of Best Buddies Philippines, also shared her insights on the topic.

ProAge is a wellness brand that advocates for women in an “overlooked demographic.”