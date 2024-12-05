Seized art by Dali and De Chirico showcased in Milan exhibition

— Works by Salvador Dali and Giorgio De Chirico feature in an exhibition of more than 80 paintings and sculptures recovered by Italian authorities from money laundering and mafia probes that opened in Milan on Tuesday.

Hosted at Palazzo Reale, a few steps from Milan’s Duomo cathedral, the ‘SalvArti’ (Save Arts) exhibition of contemporary art also includes works by Andy Warhol, Keith Haring and Arnaldo Pomodoro, the organizers said.

The collection spans from the first half of the 20th century through to the early 2000s.

After a preview in Rome in November, the showcase will continue in Milan until the end of January. It then moves to the southern city of Reggio Calabria, in the heartland of the powerful mafia group ‘Ndrangheta, until late April.

The pieces will eventually be distributed to several museums across Italy.

—Reporting by Elvira PollinaEditing by Keith Weir