First look at Korean adaptation of ‘Money Heist’

Streaming giant Netflix on Tuesday dropped the teaser for the Korean adaptation of global hit “La Casa de Papel” or “Money Heist.

It also announced that the Korean version’s official title is “Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area” translated with the Korean context.

Directed by Kim Hong-sun and written by Ryu Yong-jae, Kim Hwan-chae and Choe Sung-jun, the anticipated series narrates a genius strategist and his talented crew – composed of top-class thieves – attempting to pull off an unprecedented heist in the Korean Peninsula.

The story portrays unexpected twists and turns as the crew stage a hostage while facing inexplicable challenges.

In its special teaser, the Professor, portrayed by Yoo Ji Tae, could be seen in front of a wall filled with unique masks, including traditional Korean and the iconic Salvador Dali mask from the original Spanish series.

As he reaches out to choose the symbolic mask for the heist, the scene transits, while still not revealing the Professor’s final choice to the viewers.

Th teaser also showed the cast members, Seon Woojin – Team leader of the Crisis Negotiation team performed by Kim Yunjin, the eight heist members along with their city-name alias are introduced: Berlin (Park Hae-soo); Tokyo (Jun Jong-seo); Moscow (Lee Won-jong); Denver (Kim Ji-hun); Nairobi (Jang Yoon-ju); Rio (Lee Hyun-woo); Helsinki (Kim Ji-hoon); and Oslo (Lee Kyu-ho).

“Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area is produced by BH Entertainment and Zium Content. It would stream on Netflix this year.