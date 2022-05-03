‘Money Heist: Korea’: New teaser trailer, poster, release date unveiled

The world-famous heist series “La casa de papel,” or “Money Heist” is set to be reborn in Korea.

Streaming giant Netflix last Friday released a new trailer and poster announcing the release date for the adaptation of the series. It is set to premiere on June 24.

The Korean version of “Money Heist” titled “Money Heist: Korea- Joint Economic Area Part 1,” is set in the Joint Economic Area, where the Korean Peninsula faces reunification.

During the previous trailer, the cast members who will play the characters from the original series were unveiled.

These are the following:

Professor – Yoo Ji-tae

Berlin – Park Hae-soo

Tokyo – Jun Jong-seo

Moscow – Lee Won-jong

Denver – Kim Ji-hun

Nairobi – Jang Yoon-ju

Rio – Lee Hyun-woo

Helsinki – Kim Ji-hoon

Oslo – Lee Kyu-ho

The previously released teaser also showed the Professor contemplating a selection of masks including the original iconic Dali mask.

Before the audience sees which one the professor selects, the trailer ended.

READ: First look at Korean adaptation of ‘Money Heist’

In the new teaser trailer and poster, the key aesthetics of the series, Korean traditional Hahoe Mask, a face with a big empty smile was shown. However, the bloodstains scattered on one side of the white mask raises yet another question, foreshadowing that this heist will also entail life-threatening overturns.

“Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Party 1” eyed to become the first Korean blockbuster kicking off the second half of 2022 is directed by Kim Hong-sun.