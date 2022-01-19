Rundown: Korean content you can stream on Netflix in 2022

After a successful year of launching Korean shows which broke records in 2021, streaming giant Netflix on Wednesday unveiled its line-up of Korean content for this year.

The streaming entertainment service has become one of the destinations for fans of Korean content as it is home of diverse and high-quality Korean storytelling.

From 2016 until 2021, it has launched over 130 Korean titles.

In 2022, the streaming entertainment said it will launch more than 25 compelling Korean shows, its largest number to date.

Netflix believes this slate showcases “more of the inventive and gripping Korean storytelling that the world has come to love.”

“Viewers can look forward to ‘All of Us Are Dead,’ in which zombies invade a high school; ‘Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area,’ an adaptation of the popular Spanish series; and the action-packed thrills of ‘Seoul Vibe,’ a film where the adventures of a special-ops team take place against the backdrop of the 1988 Seoul Olympic Games,” it said.

Here is Netflix’s Korean line-up for 2022:

Series

“All of Us Are Dead”

“Juvenile Justice”

“Twenty Five, Twenty One”

“Forecasting Love and Weather”

“Thirty Nine”

“Tomorrow”

“Business Proposal”

“The Sound of Magic”

“Remarriage and Desires”

“A Model Family”

“Glitch”

“The Accidental Narco (WT)”

“The Fabulous”

“Love to Hate You”

“Money Heist: Korea-Joint Economic Area”

“Somebody”

“Black Knight”

Film

“Love and Leashes”

“Yaksha: Ruthless Operations”

“Carter”

“Seoul Vibe”

“20th Century Girl”

“JUNG E”

Unscripted Show

“Celeb Five: Behind the Curtain”

In 2021, Korean shows dominated global popular culture with the release of “Squid Game” and “Hellbound.”

The global viewing hours of its Korean shows also increased six-fold last year, compared to 2019.

“To date, ‘Squid Game’ is the biggest show we have ever launched, reigning as the most viewed Netflix show in 94 countries at its peak. In fact, 95% of Squid Game’s viewership came from outside Korea, and many of these viewers went on to explore other Korean content,” Netflix said.

“Two months after ‘Squid Game,’ we launched Hellbound, whose premiere clocked 43.48 million viewing hours. Hellbound was among the Top 10 Netflix shows in 93 countries, and ranked number one in 34 countries. Sci-fi mystery ‘The Silent Sea’ also made it to the number one spot on the weekly non-English Top 10 lists for its premiere,” it added.

In view of this, the streaming giant said it will continue to invest in Korean’s creative ecosystem.

“This year, we look forward to the new conversations that will be sparked by a new wave of stories, as we help Korean content find homes in the hearts and minds of our global audience,” the streaming service said.

“I hope that there will be many more amazing global moments for Korean content, and we will do our best to ensure that more people can enjoy the best of this content with Netflix in 2022,” it added.

—Rosette Adel