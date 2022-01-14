Nam Joo-hyuk, Kim Tae-ri’s ‘Twenty five Twenty One’ to stream on February 12

Streaming giant on Thursday dropped a teaser trailer for its upcoming K-drama, “Twenty Five Twenty One.”

The series set in 1998 stars Nam Joo-hyuk (“Start-Up,” “Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-Joo) and Kim Tae-ri (“Space Sweepers, “Mr. Sunshine) who would play Back Yi-Jin and Na Hee-do respectively.

The cast also includes Kim Ji Yeon (Ko Yu-rim), Choi Hyun Wook (Moon Ji-woong) and Lee Ju Myoung (Ji Seung-wan).

The two character 22 and 18, respectively during the turbulence of the East Asian Financial Crisis in 1998 met.

“At the time, friendship was passionate; love was overwhelming; and despair, heart-wrenching. At 25 and 21, they fall in love. The story of five young people from 1998 to 2001, who thought they would be together forever,” the logline reads.

Directed by Jung Jeehyun, “Twenty Five Twenty One” will launch on Netflix on February 12.