K-star Song Kang to hold virtual fan meet in March

Streaming giant Netflix on Friday announced that it will be hosting its first-ever Korean Star Fan even featuring actor Song Kang next month.

Song Kang who starred in many Netflix series such as “Love Alarm (1&2),” “Sweet Home,” “Nevertheless,” “Forecasting Love and Weather,” is expected to virtually meet and greet his fans worldwide in a one-hour virtual fan meeting.

The streaming entertainment service will air the event through the Korean Content Youtube Channel THE SWOON at 8 p.m. on March 4, 2022.

Fans can expect Q&A portion, quiz and other engaging sessions with Song Kang.

Netflix said that there will be no tickets needed for entry.

“We welcome all fans who love Netflix and Song Kang to enjoy this live event,” it said. —Rosette Adel