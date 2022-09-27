Rundown: ‘Hellbound,’ ‘Squid Game,’ Korean series to return for 2nd season

There are some Korean series that viewers cannot get enough of.

Fret not as Netflix on Saturday, September 24 announced the comeback of some Korean titles for a second season.

“Hellbound”

The first season of “Hellbound” is about a world where people hear prophecies about when they will die. At the time of their death, monsters will appear in front of them to take away their lives.

“D.P.”

The series that spotlights hidden social issues, especially in the military, will also have a second season. The film was first released on Aug. 27, 2021, starring Jung Hae-in and Koo Kyo-hwan.

“Sweet Home”

The series, first released in December 2020, is set in an apocalyptic world where humans turn into monsters because of a virus outbreak.

“In these new seasons, ‘Sweet Home’ will take on a larger scale with an expanded storyline and cast,” Netflix wrote.

“All of Us Are Dead”

The first season of the series follows the story of a group of students fighting for their lives after a zombie outbreak in their high school.

“Squid Game”

After its record-breaking success, Netflix confirmed that “Squid Game” would have its second season.

“Squid Game” became Netflix’s most-watched series when it was released in September 2021. The show tells the story of cash-strapped contestants who play childhood games for a chance of life-changing sums of money. It inspired countless memes and Halloween costumes and kickstarted sales of green tracksuits.

“Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area”

“Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area,” inspired by the Spanish series of the same title, will make its comeback with more exciting action and secrets to be uncovered. The story follows the genius strategist “The Professor” and the group of criminals he brought together to pull off a heist at the Mint in the unified Korean Peninsula.

The vault has been opened! Here's your first look at all-new episodes of Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area 💥💥💥 #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/AkTZx6b386 — Netflix Philippines (@Netflix_PH) September 24, 2022

“Single’s Inferno”

The reality television show will also make a comeback. In its first season, the show brought nine people to an island where they tried to find the love of their life.

