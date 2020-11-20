Upcoming Korean series ‘Sweet Home’ hypes fans with thrilling walk-through teaser

Streaming giant Netflix on Thursday announced that a new thriller Korean original series will premiere on the platform in December.

The series titled “Sweet Home,” adapted from a popular webtoon of the same name, is based on the unique world in which people turn into monsters that reflect their internal desires. Cha Hyeon-su, a reclusive high school student who moves into a new apartment called Green Home after a personal tragedy, faces a series of life changing situations that brings him out to the world to save others.

It has an ensemble cast that includes Song Kang (Love Alarm), Lee Jin-uk (Voice), Lee Si-young (No Mercy), Lee Do-hyun (18 Again), Kim Nam-hee (Mr. Sunshine), Go Min-si (Love Alarm), Park Kyu-young (Romance is a Bonus Book) and Go Youn-jung (He Is Psychometric.)

The series is directed by Lee Eung-bok who’s also behind “Mr. Sunshine,” “Goblin,” “The Lonely and Great God,” and “Descendants of the Sun.”

Almost a month before its release, the streaming entertainment service also released a teaser that gives a first look on how Green Home, the main environment of “Sweet Home” will welcome viewers to the series.

The ten-episode VSF/SFX filled series is produced by Studio Dragon, co-produced by Studio N. It is also written by Hong So-ri, Kim Hyung-min and Park So-jeong.

It will be launched globally on Netflix on December 18. —Rosette Adel

